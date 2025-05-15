Home   News   Article

West Norfolk mayor welcomes Terrington St Clement students to historic venue

By Jeremy Ransome
-
jeremy.ransome@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 14:49, 15 May 2025

Students have been treated to a VIP visit to meet the West Norfolk mayor and take a tour of historic Lynn Town Hall.

The Year 10 group from St Clement’s High School also had the chance to explore the Stories of Lynn exhibition which included the Mayor’s Parlour, Stone Hall and the Assembly Room.

Mayor Cllr Paul Bland welcomed the group from the Terrington St Clement school and helped the students learn more about the role of local government, and they were able to question him on issues including civic responsibilities, community leadership and how local decisions are made.

In the stocks!
In the stocks!

The students were visiting as part of their ‘My Community’ module in a personal development programme within the ASDAN framework.

“We are always seeking opportunities for pupils on our ASDAN programme to enjoy hands-on learning outside of the classroom. This trip was a wonderful example of how valuable and enriching it is to support our lessons with real-world experiences,” said Emma Watson, ASDAN Tutor.

Council leader Alistair Beales also met the visitors and he expressed a keen interest in creating further opportunities for young people to engage with local governance and have their voices heard in shaping the development of their communities.

Students in the mayor's parlour with Cllr Paul Bland
Students in the mayor's parlour with Cllr Paul Bland

“It is vital that young people feel heard and understand how local decisions are made. Opportunities like this help our students build confidence, develop a sense of belonging and recognise their potential role within their communities. We are incredibly proud of how they represented the school during the visit,” said Carrie Chappel, assistant Trust Senco (Special Educational Needs Coordinator) and head of ASDAN.

An education charity and awarding organisation, ASDAN provides courses, curriculums and qualifications for students to support them in developing personal, social and employability skills.

Students from St Clement's High School during their visit
Students from St Clement's High School during their visit
Students with mayor Paul Bland
Students with mayor Paul Bland
Students with mayor Cllr Paul Bland
Students with mayor Cllr Paul Bland
Students at the town hall
Students at the town hall
A student joins the mayor in looking at a town hall treasure
A student joins the mayor in looking at a town hall treasure
Mayor Cllr Paul Bland with students
Mayor Cllr Paul Bland with students
The mayor and students in the town hall
The mayor and students in the town hall


