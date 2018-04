Community leaders from across the region gathered in Swaffham on Saturday night for a civic reception to celebrate the year in office of town mayor Jill Skinner.

Mrs Skinner, pictured above, front, second right, hosted the event at the Assembly Rooms alongside her deputy Colin Houghton, back right.

Mrs Skinner remains in office until the town council’s annual meeting on May 9. Meanwhile, the annual town assembly has been scheduled for April 25 at the town hall. MLNF18AF04014