Mayor's cadet appointed at King's Lynn Town Hall ceremony

By Jenny Beake
Published: 14:31, 04 June 2022
 | Updated: 14:35, 04 June 2022

A formal ceremony at the Town Hall in Lynn has seen the appointment of the mayor's cadet.

At the annual Mayor Making occasion on Thursday, May 12 Lesley Bambridge was installed as the new mayor of Lynn and West Norfolk, taking over from Harry Humphrey.

Margaret Wilkinson was elected as deputy mayor and both posts will be held for a year.

Lesley Bambridge was made mayor of Lynn and West Norfolk, pictured with Cadet Corporal Cutche and deputy mayor Margaret Wilkinson. Photo credit: Kevin Elfleet. (57075636)
Also at the ceremony was the installation of the mayor's cadet for the forthcoming year.

The privileged position was granted to Cadet Corporal Jason Cutche, a cadet in the Air Training Corps (ATC) with the 42F (King’s Lynn) Squadron.

Corporal Cutche said: "I am honoured to have been chosen to undertake the civic duties that this position will require."

Lesley Bambridge was made mayor of Lynn and West Norfolk, pictured here with Cadet Corporal Cutche, far right. Photo credit: Kevin Elfleet. (57075639)
