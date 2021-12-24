The mayor is usually the one making the presentations at public events, but the tables were emotionally turned on West Norfolk’s civic leader this week.

Harry Humphrey received a presentation box containing the service medals of his father, who was killed nearly 80 years ago, at an engagement in Lynn on Saturday.

Mr Humphrey was surprised as he prepared to start the weekly parkrun event in The Walks – having only recently learned of his father’s service during the Second World War.