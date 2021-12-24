Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Christmas surprise for West Norfolk mayor as father's wartime story discovered 80 years on

By Allister Webb
-
allister.webb@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 06:00, 24 December 2021

More news, no ads

LEARN MORE

The mayor is usually the one making the presentations at public events, but the tables were emotionally turned on West Norfolk’s civic leader this week.

Harry Humphrey received a presentation box containing the service medals of his father, who was killed nearly 80 years ago, at an engagement in Lynn on Saturday.

Mr Humphrey was surprised as he prepared to start the weekly parkrun event in The Walks – having only recently learned of his father’s service during the Second World War.

Kings Lynn Allister Webb
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE