McDonald’s stores in King’s Lynn has put together a collection of hundreds of Easter eggs to donate to various good causes across West Norfolk.

Holly Howling, assistant manager and shift manager at Lynn’s High Street store, set up the project to support Rudham Ward at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital, as well as the King’s Lynn Foodbank and the Purfleet Trust.

Ms Howling initially set up an appeal on Facebook and it has grown from there with family, friends and employees all getting involved.

Melissa Moore and Holly Howling at the High Street McDonald's (45502580)

“It has been such a difficult year for everyone so I wanted to try to do something to bring a little cheer and put a smile on people’s faces.

“As a company we already do a lot of things for charity. Tesco always do an Easter egg appeal so I thought to myself why don’t we do one here?

“We wanted to do something to bring some happiness to the community and hopefully this will help do that.”

Customer experience leader Wendy Williamson has been leading the collection of eggs at the Campbells Meadow store, while West Lynn McDonald’s has also joined in with the collection of eggs.

Jess Spilard and Wendy Williamson at the Campbells Meadow McDonald's. (45502577)

So far, more than 350 eggs, 15 chocolate rabbits, 12 chocolate oranges six cadbury rabbit bars and seven bags of little eggs have been collected in the three stores combined.

Hannah Bowman, one of the employees at Campbells Meadow, contributed 50 eggs on her own.

“We’ve had a really good response, which I didn’t expect. I’d like to thank everyone who has contributed,” said Ms Howling.

Anyone wishing to make a donation to one of the three stores can do so until Saturday evening.

Hannah Bowman who has donated 50 eggs to the McDonald's for the appeal. (45502573)

McDonald’s are also willing to pick up any donations for anyone who might not be in a position to drop off at one of the three stores.

The array of chocolate will then be divided and delivered to McDonald’s three chosen causes on Monday (March 29).