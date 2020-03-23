McDonald's has big King's Lynn queues ahead of closure

McDonald's fans in Lynn have been queuing up for their final fast food meal before the restaurant closes this evening.

The fast food chain has announced it will be shutting its doors from 7pm today (Monday, March 23) after previously stating it would continue to operate only as drive thrus and McDelivery takeaways.

A statement informed customers the safety and well-being of employees and staff was being considered, and that the decision was one they were "not taking lightly".

Cars queued for the drive-thru at the McDonald's Restaurant on the Harwick Industrial Estate in Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

Commenting on the news of the closure on social media, Bryan Coates said: "Understandable but expect to see more panic buying now as there is no fall back in the event of no food in the shops."

It is one of many companies affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

Nando’s, which has a branch on Lynn’s High Street, is also closed until further notice.

Pictures: Ian Burt

Costa Coffee and Starbucks are closing too, as are outlets such as Primark and Topshop.

The Government reassured businesses it willpay 80 per cent of wages for employees who are not able to work, up to £2,500 a month.

A Government statement also says: “You’re entitled to guarantee pay during lay off or short-time working. The maximum you can get is £29 a day for 5 days in any 3-month period - so a maximum of £145.

Cars queued for the drive-thru at the McDonalds Restaurant on the Harwick Industrial Estate in King's Lynn.. (32230515)

“If you usually earn less than £29 a day you’ll get your normal daily rate.

“If you work part-time, your entitlement is worked out proportionally.”

The Jolly Sailers in Brancaster is stopping its takeaway service as it closes “completely” due to Covid-19.

But Bitson’s Fish and Chips on Blackfriars Street in Lynn continues to open its takeaway service between 11am and 3pm, although they are selling off potatoes due to less customers than normal.

The business said they have 25kg bags of potatoes available at £9.95 a bag. These can be collected between 11am and 7pm.

Read more CoronavirusKings Lynn