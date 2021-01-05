Fast-food giant McDonald's announces it plans to shut all its walk-in and dine-in branches from 11pm tonight
Published: 21:09, 05 January 2021
| Updated: 21:09, 05 January 2021
McDonald's is to close all its branches in Norfolk for walk-in takeaways from 11pm today.
The fast-food giant issued a statement saying that it would have to temporarily shut its doors due to the start of the third national lockdown.
But burger fans need not totally despair - it will still be operating its drive-thru and delivery services.
It tweeted to say its dine-in and walk-in takeaway services would be temporarily closed in all restaurants from 11pm today "while we review and verify any additional enhanced safety measures for these services".
It also warned: "With smaller teams and social distancing in the kitchen it will take longer to serve you."