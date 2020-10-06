McDonald's wants digital upgrade for drive thru customers at West Lynn

The McDonald's restaurant at West Lynn could be getting a digital upgrade of its drive thru lane.

The fast-food giant wants planning permission to install four freestanding digital signs beside he lane and a 15in LCD display screen at one of the service windows.

The aim is to display the full menu offering and speed up service for its drive thru customers at the Clenchwarton Road site.

Proposed new digital signage for McDonald's at West Lynn (42567332)

A statement with the application to West Norfolk Council says: "McDonald’s Restaurants Ltd have reviewed their signage suites nationwide and are rationalising the current number of advertisements, with the introduction of a digital package, which will reduce the number of signs needed for the optimum operational requirement of the drive thru lane."