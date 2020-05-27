McDonald's will 'look different' as Drive Thrus set to reopen
Published: 13:12, 27 May 2020
| Updated: 13:21, 27 May 2020
Popular fast-food company McDonald's has today announced it will be reopening all of its Drive Thrus across the United Kingdom next week.
After a successful trial, the company has confirmed 924 drive-through restaurants will reopen between Tuesday, June 2 and Thursday, June 4.
McDonald's, which has drive-throughs in Lynn and Swaffham, will confirm which days each restaurant is reopening on next week.
