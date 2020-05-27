Home   News   Article

McDonald's will 'look different' as Drive Thrus set to reopen

By Ben Hardy
-
ben.hardy@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 13:12, 27 May 2020
 | Updated: 13:21, 27 May 2020

Popular fast-food company McDonald's has today announced it will be reopening all of its Drive Thrus across the United Kingdom next week.

After a successful trial, the company has confirmed 924 drive-through restaurants will reopen between Tuesday, June 2 and Thursday, June 4.

McDonald's, which has drive-throughs in Lynn and Swaffham, will confirm which days each restaurant is reopening on next week.

Read more
BusinessKings Lynn

More by this author

Ben Hardy
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE