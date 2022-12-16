A man has expressed his outrage after receiving a parking ticket while eating in McDonald’s.

Joseph Lee met a friend for dinner one evening at Lynn’s Hardwick restaurant and later received a letter stating he owed £50 for parking at the fast food restaurant for more than an hour.

Mr Lee, from Setch, said that he got a ticket for spending one hour and 56 minutes in the car park and his friend one hour 35 minutes.

The parking ticket that Joseph Lee received (61330694)

He said: “I waited in the car park for my friend who was about 20 minutes late and then we went inside and ate our food and were chatting.

“Our food took a bit of time to come out too.”

When he asked staff about why he had received the fine, they pointed out the four signs in the car park which said customers could only park for an hour.

McDonald's on the Hardwick Industrial Estate in King's Lynn

“What about young families and the elderly? Grandparents take a bit longer to eat sometimes,” he added.

Joseph and his friend have both since paid the fee, but couldn’t believe the limit on the car park.

The car park is owned by UKPC, who issue fines, but McDonald’s sets the allocated time all1owed in the car park.

When approached for comment, McDonald’s declined.