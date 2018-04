Youngsters enjoyed a day of medieval fun at Lynn Museum on Thursday, trying their hand at crafts and even getting a taste for mead, non-alcoholic of course.

Museum staff member Sophie Broomfield, pictured with Oliver Fleckney, 11, said: “It was a really successful day, everyone really enjoyed it and we certainly did.

Medieval-themed day, Lynn Museum

“The children made their own pilgrim figure and medieval tiles.”

Lynn Museum, by the bus station, is now open on Sundays from 12-4pm.

