Medals for military veterans who raised money for Lynn charity

Two military veterans who raised £667.10 for a Lynn charity have been awarded with challenge medals.

Karl Perryman and Mark Howard, together with support riders from the South-East Hand-Cycle club completed a 100-mile cycling challenge around West Norfolk, South Lincolnshire and North Cambridgeshire in August.

Karl, an RAF veteran of 24 years, rode an upright bike and Mark, a veteran of the Household Cavalry, was on a three-wheel recumbent hand-cycle.

During the ride in August are (from left) Simon McCoy, John Adams (beneficiary), Karl Perryman, Mark Howard, Rob Womack and Philip Carter. (43023187)

The money they raised £667.10 for The Bridge for Heroes, a military charity that has been supporting serving and veteran Armed Forces personnel in the local area for the last ten years.

Last Thursday, The Bridge for Heroes chief executive officer Mike Taylor presented Karl and Mark each with The Royal Air Force Benevolent Fund 100 Miles for 100 Years Challenge medal.