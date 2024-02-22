A Lynn doctor’s surgery will soon be on the move as it’s set to relocate next month.

St James Medical Centre is currently based on County Court Road in Lynn but will move into the specially made building a mile away on Edward Benefer Way in South Wootton.

All registered patients with the practice will automatically transfer to the new centre, which has promised state-of-the-art medical facilities.

The current practice on County Court Road in Lynn. Picture: Google Maps

The practice will be relocating on Monday, March 25, and the telephone number for the surgery will remain the same.

The building will be able to offer primary care services to more than 20,000 patients and will include 11 consulting rooms.