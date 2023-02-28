An innovative machine that heralds the latest results in fat reduction has been introduced at a medical spa in Lynn.

The Rejuvenation Rooms on Railway Road welcomed the Emerald Laser, a non-invasive laser device to help reduce body fat and create a contoured appearance.

It has been in the UK for the past 18 months but only introduced recently to the spa rooms in the town.

Rejuvenation Rooms team Adele Amor, Shannon Curry, Emily Marshall, Tracey Travis, Chris Travis.

Among other treatments at the centre including dermal fillers, aqua facials and massages, the Emerald Laser is a system of 10 green lasers designed to decrease fat in targeted areas of the body.

Kelly Wiseman, sales manager at Erchonia the machine’s manufacturer said: “The only thing to be careful of are the side effects which are great sleep, more energy and feeling better.

“ It is very effective from the neck down for body contouring and cellulite.

The Emerald Laser experience is non-invasive to help reduce body fat

“For best results a series of 10 sessions are currently on a limited offer .

“This is a course of treatments with the Emerald Laser, the Body Balancer and three 3D body scans for one area at £1,200 and two areas £2,250.”

Owners of the Rejuvenation Rooms, Tracey and Chris Travis, have expanded their business with the introduction of the machine.

The Rejuvenation Rooms in Lynn promote wellbeing

Chris Travis, clinic manager said: “We have developed this side of the business over the past two years and wish to expand and grow with these techniques and treatments.

“Tracey is an advanced nurse practitioner and started the business working from a small room with botox and injectable filler treatments.

“The business has grown into treating body conditions and we are expanding into wellness.”

The Emerald Laser aims to reduce fat

Kelly Wiseman added: “The Emerald Laser aids wellness and people will see the results quickly.

“There is no pain or discomfort and it is a non-invasive procedure.

“We would not be able to use the Emerald Laser for active cancer patients, those who are pregnant and those with epilepsy or a pace-maker.

A system of lasers are designed to decrease fate in targeted areas of the body

“Shrinking the fat cells in the abdomen for example, using this machine, will only show positive effects to the rest of the body.

“Generally the procedure would cost between £2,000 - £3,000 so this whole package, which is only on offer for a short period of time, targets the whole wellness aspect with more energy and feeling less lethargic as a result. “

The Emerald Experience is a course of 10 treatments, including the Body Balancer and 3D body scans

