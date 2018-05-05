Meet Poirot author at Westacre Theatre’s literary festival opener

Meet multi-talented writer Sophie Hannah in the opening weekend of Westacre Theatre’s first literary festival.

Probably her most asked question – from the audience and by interviewers – is whether Sophie plans her novels before she writes them. Join Sophie at Lit Fest 2018 on Saturday, May 19 to see who poses that question this time – it could be you, of course!

Backed by media partner Lynn News, this will be a rare opportunity to meet and hear the Cambridge-based writer, now published in 34 languages in 51 countries. Probably best known for her two novels so far featuring Hercule Poirot, her third book ‘The Mystery of Three Quarters’ is out on August 23. So you may be able to persuade Sophie to divulge what the future holds for her Belgian detective. She is currently working on ‘Haven’t They Grown’ about children who are not growing up. Visit www.westacretheatre.com or call 01760 755800.