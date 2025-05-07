Three rising stars at a town secondary school have spoken about the thrills, drama and hard work they put into their pantomime production.

A group of more than 50 students and staff at Lynn’s King Edward VII Academy (KES) put on two evening performances of the classic Snow White and the Seven Dwarves, with their own twists.

Held in the school’s great hall, family, friends and members of the public packed in, making both performances sell-out events.

From left, Will Jones, Grace Hails and Kim Bramham all starred in Snow White

The Lynn News sat down with three of the panto’s stars, Grace Hails and Kim Bramham, who are both in Year 10, and Will Jones, who is in Year 7.

Grace took on the lead role, playing Snow White while Kim adopted the part of her rival, the Queen EvilLynn.

However, their feelings towards each other soon change when the curtain closes, as they’ve been firm friends since primary school.

Some of the cast of KES' Snow White

Will made his debut role in a KES production as Dame Mary Berry -

He said: “I had a lot of makeup, I loved it. I was fully embracing it. I loved the kitchen scene where everything went wrong.”

Kim added: “My favourite one to act in was the first scene I appeared in. It is really fun to get to boss everybody around and getting booed a lot.”

Grace, who also plays football and coaches the Clenchwarton under sevens, said: “We were all hyping each other up the night before, we were all really excited for it.”

Grace Hails played the lead role of Snow White

Staff at the school also made cameos during the performance, which included plenty of sing-alongs that the audience could join in with.

Reflecting on the experience, Kim said: “It taught me how to work in a group, which helped me with putting on a play.”

Grace added: “I think it helps that we have amazing teachers who have acting and musical sides to them.”

Lots of students took to the stage

Auditions started for the panto back in September, and students worked hard rehearsing two to three times a week.

The school’s version of Snow White also included some modern takes on the classic with covers of “Hot To Go”, “Keeping your head up”, “She’s so lovely” and a version of “YMCA”.

Led through the story by Fairy Flora and Muddles, all of the performers “threw themselves into the production” and “created some unforgettable moments on stage” while telling the classic fairytale story.

Mariegold Nichols, head of performing arts at KES, said: “I am so proud of our cast of Snow White 2025.

“They have worked tirelessly to create a performance to remember.

“As always, there have been some bumps along the way, but the entire cast has risen to the challenge, and we have had a lot of fun during the process.

“I am so excited to work with such a talented bunch of pupils, and look forward to the next challenges.”

Darren Hollingsworth, Principal at KES, said: “The school’s production of Snow White was a delightful mix of humour, heart, and hard work, bringing a fresh and entertaining KES twist to the classic tale.

“The cast’s dedication shone through in every scene, with standout performances and fantastic comedic timing that had the audience laughing throughout.

“Cameo roles from staff members added an extra layer of fun, much to the delight of pupils and parents alike.

“Behind the scenes, the tireless efforts of the production crew, costume designers, and stagehands ensured a seamless and magical experience.

“A true KES team effort, this production was a testament to the talent and commitment of everyone involved.“

What is next for Will, Kim and Grace?

They all see continuing performing arts in their futures, with Will aspiring to perform in a production of Shakespeare’s Hamlet.

Kim would love to go into voice acting, or her dream role would be to play Rizzo in Grease.

Grace, who is passionate about Broadway musicals, said she would love to perform in the likes of Wicked or The Greatest Showman.