Meg Mathews ambassador for King's Lynn hospital's menopause programme

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Lynn has recruited Meg Mathews as an ambassador for its menopause programme.

Meg, a former music industry PR, events planner and designer turned entrepreneur, is an advocate for the menopause.

She launched the website megsmenopause.com after realising the lack of support and understanding shown to women during this time of their lives.

Meg Mathews - the new ambassador for QEH's menopause support programme

An icon of the 90s Britpop scene, Meg is the ex-wife of Noel Gallagher, one of the founding members of Oasis.

As part of the trust’s health and wellbeing plan, the QEH has developed a programme to support and educate colleagues about the menopause.

Meg will be working closely with QEH chief executive Caroline Shaw and head of staff engagement Amanda-Jane Weir.

Amanda-Jane said: “The hospital feel incredibly honoured to be working with Meg and promoting her passion of female health.

"We’ll be working together to provide local and national awareness on how the menopause affects staff and the families of those working in the NHS, as well as implementing our own specialist services, training and awareness for both staff and patients.

"We look forward to a very progressive 2021 as we continue to develop a robust health and wellbeing programme for our staff.”

Meg's first book The New Hot: Taking on the Menopause with Attitude and Style was published this year to great success.

She continues her work as a spokesperson on the subject, appearing on international TV shows and leading talks at organisations.