A new support group has officially launched in town, offering peer support to people affected by ovarian cancer.

The group is the result of a new partnership between local cancer charity Big C and leading national charity Target Ovarian Cancer.

Meeting once a month at the Lynn Cancer Support Centre on Railway Road, the group aims to provide a safe, welcoming space for anyone with a diagnosis of ovarian cancer - whether currently undergoing treatment or in remission.

Diane Boothby with ladies from the ovarian support group and Frances Walsh, a Big C co-facilitator

Staff and volunteers will be on hand to offer practical advice, emotional support, and signposting to specialist services.

Downham resident Diane Boothby has been instrumental in the instigation of this new group. Following her own ovarian cancer diagnosis, she is passionate about ensuring support is available for people in the area and has been campaigning for a group to be set up.

Diane will be facilitating the peer support group herself alongside the charity teams.

Diane Boothby has been instrumental in setting the group up

“I am thrilled that we are launching Lynn’s very first support group for ladies with a diagnosis of ovarian cancer,” she said.

“This support group will provide a safe and encouraging space for women to share their experiences, receive support, and find hope.

“As an ovarian cancer survivor myself, I am still a cancer patient, and I know how important this support group will be for those facing the challenges of ovarian cancer.”

The group was launched on Monday this week, with attendees including West Norfolk mayor Andy Bullen, Cllr Josie Ratcliffe, who represents the East Downham ward, head of services at Target Ovarian Cancer Rachel Mugnai, and Maggie Tween, head of cancer at the Norfolk and Waveney Integrated Care Board.

Diane Boothby and West Norfolk mayor Andy Bullen cut a cake at the event

Cancer clinical nurse specialists, the Macmillan cancer care coordinator from the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, and team members from the East of England Cancer Alliance chatted to attendees from the new group, while enjoying a piece of cake in celebration.

Karen Vincent, chief executive at Big C, said: “We are proud to launch this new group in collaboration with Diane Boothby and Target Ovarian Cancer.

“We know how important it is to bring cancer support closer to home, making sure people can access help and care within their own community.

A celebratory cake at the centre

“Whether you’ve recently been diagnosed or are supporting a loved one, our Lynn Cancer Support Centre is here with an understanding, compassionate and welcoming team ready to support you.”

Supported by the National Lottery Community Fund, Let’s Connect: Target Ovarian Cancer Communities is a new service that brings people affected by the disease to support each other.

Target Ovarian Cancer plans to set up seven peer support groups around the country by the end of the year, with groups already running in Yorkshire and Leicestershire.

Big C chief executive Karen Vincent, mayor Andy Bullen, Rachel Mugnai from Target Ovarian Cancer, staff from the QEH, and Diane Boothby celebrate the group's launch

Pamela Walker, project lead for peer support at Target Ovarian Cancer, said: “We are very pleased to be working alongside Big C to establish a Lynn Peer Support group as part of our exciting new project Let’s Connect: Target Ovarian Cancer Communities - made possible by the National Lottery Community Fund.

“We know how important peer support can be, and this group will provide a much-needed local space where women with a diagnosis of ovarian cancer can come together in person.

“A special thank you to Diane Boothby, the group’s volunteer facilitator, who works tirelessly to support other women with a diagnosis of ovarian cancer, both locally, and nationally through campaigning and fundraising.”

This is the first peer support group in partnership with Target Ovarian Cancer in West Norfolk.

Big C already hosts a support group for people affected by ovarian cancer in Norwich, which is held at the Big C centre in the grounds of the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

For further information on joining the group, you can email Pamela Walker at pwalker@targetovariancancer.org.uk or call 020 3985 8398.

For information on the support services available at the Lynn Cancer Support Centre or Big C’s other support centres, visit www.big-c.co.uk or email support@big-c.co.uk

Otherwise, call the support line on 0800 092 7640.