Members wanted to sit on regional coast committee

The Environment Agency is looking for members to join a regional committee which covers West Norfolk and the Fens.

The Anglian (central) Regional Flood and Coastal Committee (RFCC) covers the River Great Ouse catchment stretching from Buckingham to Lynn, and includes large parts of the Wash and North West Norfolk Coast.

A spokesman for the Environment Agency said the RFCC provides “strategic leadership” for the Great Ouse catchment and plays an important role in deciding local priorities for flood and coastal work.

“It has a critical role supporting the Environment Agency, Internal Drainage Boards and local authorities to work together with communities and other partners,” he added.

Dr Charles Beardall, Environment Agency East Anglia director, said: “Being a member of the committee is a very important role and a way in which people can make a direct contribution to the important task of flood protection.

“The Great Ouse catchment has a rich legacy of flood and coastal risk management that goes back to the 1600s with the drainage of the Fens. There is significant flood and drainage infrastructure providing good protection against the sea and fluvial flooding.

“This infrastructure has enabled communities to thrive and people to live, work and prosper.”

The Environment Agency is looking for people who would like to play a part in helping to develop plans and to work closely with partners and communities.

Members are appointed as impartial individuals and not as organisation representatives.

As a minimum, members would be expected to attend four committee meetings per year and are able to claim expenses, but the roles are voluntary.

For an application pack, contact Nigel Wood at AnglianRFCCs@environment-agency.gov.uk.

The closing date for applications is 5pm on April 30.