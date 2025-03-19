A memorial event is set to pay tribute to a “local personality” and businessman who died earlier this year.

Peter ‘Billy’ Bunting passed away in late January, with his funeral service taking place at Lynn Minster in February.

He owned the B&B Engineering garage on the North Lynn Industrial Estate, and was a member of the Lynn Conservative Club.

Billy was also a “much-loved” husband to Anne and a devoted father to Michael, Jemma and Laura.

He had six grandchildren - Cathy, Ashley, Michael, Molly-Ann, Harry and Ruby - and was a great-grandad to Jaxon, Albie and Elodie.

On March 28, the Conservative Club on London Road will host a special event in his memory, while also raising funds for Cancer Research UK and Diabetes UK.

Soul music will be the theme of the night, as Billy was a big fan of the genre.

Tickets can be purchased in advance at the club for £6, or by phoning Billy’s good friend Ken Bloom on 01553 840819.

Donations for the raffle are currently being accepted for anybody with anything that could make a good prize.