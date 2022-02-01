A vigil was held outside the Minster in Lynn’s Saturday Market Place on Sunday in memory of the refugees who died crossing the Channel in November.

The 27 refugees died after the dinghy they were in sank.

They were trying to cross the channel from France to get to the UK and land on British soil by any means necessary.

Back row LtoR: Robert Shippey, Nick Williams (Wisbech and March Trades Council), Karen Creed, Angela Rayner, Peter Smith (Labour Party) Front row: LtoR: Bhati Patel, Julie Williams, Jo Rust, Dr Tariq Khatri (sitting), Julie Coulter, Sue Cox, Dr Jacqueline Mulhallen. (54616518)

People smugglers take advantage of this and the boats are often over crowded or in poor condition or light dinghys unsuitable for the Dover Strait, resulting in drowning and death.

The vigil in Lynn was organised by Jacqueline Mulhallen, King’s Lynn Stop the War and Jo Rust, borough councillor and secretary of the town's trades council.

William Alderson, King's Lynn Stop the War, said: "Nearly every week we read about some child, teenager or young adult sadly dying in West Norfolk. Most of us do not know these people, but we still feel sympathy for their friends and relatives who are grieving.

"On Sunday, January 30, a group of people held a vigil for 27 refugees who died by drowning in the Channel.

It is planned that the vigil will become an annual event to be held every year on World Refugee Day which is June 20.

William Alderson said: "We knew most of their names and Dr Tariq Khatri read them out to us, from Hassan Mohammed Ali, aged 37 down to Hasti Rzgar Hussein, aged only seven.

"Many were trying to join friends, family and even a fiancé.

"They were fleeing war and famine and sought our help, a country whose entire population came from immigration.

"Father Angela Rayner spoke of how our regret for these deaths and our desire to prevent any more such deaths is a measure of our humanity.

"Jo Rust spoke of our need to remember that these were victims of our government’s foreign policy of supporting wars.

"Robert Archer, who had met many Syrian and Iraqi refugees, told us about what wonderful people he found them to be.

"Nick Williams brought support from Wisbech Trades Council.

"We collected £50 for the RNLI in recognition of the fact that they have rejected government pressure on them to stop saving all lives at sea without prejudice."