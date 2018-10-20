Memorial light projection in King's Lynn hails the Fallen

They come in their twos and threes, drawn to the light.

The illumination is short but moving in every way.

Commissioned by West Norfolk Council, the special light projection commemorates the centenary of the end of the First World War.

Tower gardens (4860625)

The video has been made by Tinfish Creative, and lasts for about two-and-a- half minutes.

It is projected on to Greyfriars Tower in Lynn’s Tower Gardens, every evening from about 7pm until the date of the armistice, exactly 100, years ago, November 11.

It complements the two Tommy silhouette statues which were unveiled by the borough mayor Nick Daubney in a ceremony last Friday.

Images of soldiers marching to war, a bugler, poppies ... the evocative images sum up the heroism and the desolation of warfare.