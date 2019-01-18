Memory Lane schooldays: North Wootton toddlers hope for visit by Princess

Toddlers at North Wootton playgroup were pictured in the Lynn News in January 1983 at their new £11,000 premises in the grounds of the village primary school, with supervisors Mrs Diane Morgan (left) and Mrs Rosemary Holburn.

The playgroup had invited the Princess of Wales to perform the official opening – and mums and toddlers were waiting anxiously for a reply.

Before the group moved they had met at the village hall, but that meant all the toys had to be packed away in a separate shed after each session. With the move to the new premises it meant the children, supervisors and helpers had everything on hand after waiting five years for their dream to materialise.

