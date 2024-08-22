A father and son have spent part of the summer making memories embarking on a 10-day cycling adventure across Europe.

Alex Meads, green skills manager at The College of West Anglia, and his 14 year-old son Max, a Year 9 student at King’s Lynn Academy, cycled more than 550 miles.

With bikes loaded up with their kit and enough sugary sweets to keep them going they set off from Lynn to Amsterdam.

They made their way to London King's Cross and spent two days travelling to Dover, before heading across the ferry into France and mainland Europe.

They cycled for nine days across Europe, through France, Belgium and arriving in the Netherlands for a rest day in Amsterdam before setting off for home.

Alex and son Max on their cycling adventure.

The home journey saw them take the night ferry from the Hook of Holland to Harwich - where they began their return to Lynn, via a night’s rest in Norwich.

Alex said: “The whole journey was amazing. Best thing that I have ever done on two wheels!

“Nine days’ cycling was tough, taking not only physical but also mental strength to keep getting back on the bike.

“But it's not often that you get the chance to go on a crazy cycling adventure and to do it with not only my son but my best mate, makes it an experience that I will never forget.”

Max said: “The ride was tough, after all I am only 14 and had never ridden over 70 miles or rode over two days.

“Riding in continental Europe is far different to the UK, the cycle lanes are smooth and traffic-free. It's not often that you get to ride over 37 bridges in 60 miles or ride over a two-and-half-mile long bridge.

“The whole journey was an amazing experience.”

Alex and wife Michelle said: “A lot of long cycling events required you to be 16 plus. With Max only being 14 we had to think outside the box.

“We thought about riding to Paris but we felt that a lot of people do that so we decided to go to Amsterdam.

“Initially riding back wasn't planned, but after researching and finding that travelling back via train required specific trains and possibly boxing the bikes up it was considered easier to ride.”

Michelle said: “A journey of over 550 miles in 10 days is an achievement they cannot only both be proud of, but also building great childhood memories.”