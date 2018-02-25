Men avoid jail after admitting violent conduct in King’s Lynn

Two men from Lynn have avoided jail after admitting their involvement in an incident in the town.

Evaldas Grigas, 40, of Lindens, and Aurimas Salasevicius, 21, of Losinga Road, were sentenced at a hearing at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Grigas pleaded guilty to charges of affray and drink-driving, while Salasevicius admitted possessing an offensive weapon – a wooden post – in a public place.

The linked offences related to an incident on Old Sunway in the town on January 27.

The court heard from probation officers that Grigas lives with his partner and their two children, and a third child is on the way.

The court heard that Grigas had previously had an alcohol problem but he had been prescribed medication to combat this and he has since stopped drinking completely.

Officers said: “He is remorseful and fearful of the outcome. This was a good lesson and he’s said he’s never going to get in trouble again.”

Probation officers told the court that Salasevicius had a “low likelihood” of reoffending, and said he works full-time on the fields in Norfolk and Cambridgeshire.

Officers said: “It’s an offence of a serious weapon but it wasn’t used and no injuries were caused.”

In sentencing, chairman of the bench Roger Marston told both defendants that they were not being sent to prison at that moment, but that their offences crossed the custodial threshold.

Magistrates handed Grigas an eight-week prison sentence, suspended for two years and he was banned from driving for 34 months.

He was also ordered to complete 100-hours of unpaid work and pay a £115 surcharge and £85 in costs.

Salasevicius was also handed an eight-week prison sentence, suspended for two years.

He was instructed to complete 120-hours of unpaid work in the community and ordered to pay a £115 surcharge and £85 in costs.

A third man, Modestas Grublys, 18, of Highfield, has also pleaded guilty to affray relating to the same incident, but his case has been adjourned prior to sentencing for a pre-sentence report to be completed.