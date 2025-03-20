Two people have been charged with stealing bikes in Lynn this week - while police are also appealing for witnesses to an attempted bike theft.

The men, one in his 40s and one in his 30s, were arrested on Tuesday and taken to Lynn Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Both men were charged with the theft of three bikes and one count of going equipped for theft.

Two men have been changed with stealing bikes in town. Picture: iStock

But police need the public's help. Officers are specifically looking for the owners of two bikes stolen from the bus station on Sunday afternoon – one green bike and one white bike.

They are keen to speak to a witness who filmed someone attempting to steal a bike outside Matalan at 11.15am on Tuesday morning and who also prevented the offender from taking the bike.

Police are urging people with any information to get in contact with them by calling 101 quoting ref 36/18708/25 or by emailing KingsLynnSNT@norfolk.police.uk.