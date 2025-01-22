Two men have been charged after police discovered class A and B drugs at a house in Gaywood.

Officers searched the property on Dairy Way on Sunday, January 19 and seized cash and drugs, including cannabis and cocaine.

Three people were arrested at the scene and taken to King’s Lynn Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

The men were charged in connection with supplying cocaine and cannabis. Picture: iStock

Subsequently, Paul Cook, 48, and Lewis Cook, 21, both of Dairy Way, were charged with being concerned in the supply of Class A and B drugs.

They were remanded in custody and appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court yesterday.

Paul Cook was remanded in custody and Lewis Cook was released on conditional court bail.

They are both due to appear at Norwich Crown Court on February 18.

A woman in her 40s who was also arrested was released under investigation.

A fourth person, a man in his 20s, was arrested on Saddlebow Road in Lynn on Monday and taken to Lynn’s Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

He was later released under investigation.