Men in court over alleged road rage on A17 near King's Lynn

Two drivers have denied charges brought as part of an alleged road rage incident.

It is said to have started on the two-lane A17 exit of the Pullover roundabout at West Lynn and escalated when the vehicles came to a stop in traffic further ahead.

John Howe, of Kings Cross, Dersingham, and Daniel Light, of Cavell Road, Norwich, appeared separately before King’s Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

The alleged incident began on the Pullover roundabout, magistrates heard.

Howe, 63, pleaded not guilty to charges of dangerous driving, failing to stop after a road accident and failing to report the accident.

Light, who is 27 and was injured in the incident on October 1 last year, denied careless driving and using threatening behaviour towards Howe.

The bench accepted jurisdiction and both defendants subsequently elected for magistrates’ court trial, which will be held on July 20.

Howe and Light were both granted unconditional bail until then.