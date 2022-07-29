Men committed almost five times more driving offences in the county than women last year, new police data reveals.

Figures show that male drivers were responsible for 8,638 motoring offences, compared to 1,783 by women.

Some 2,955 of the incidents were speed-related, including 108 motorists detected driving over 100mph.

The A47 near Wisbech

The offences recorded include a 47-year-old man driving at 130mph on the A47 near Wisbech, 60mph over the speed limit.

In total, 10,520 offences were detected by police in Norfolk last year, including speeding, driving without insurance and driving without proper care and attention.

The figures do not include drivers caught by automated speed cameras.

The data, which was released by police after a Freedom of Information request, also shows:

Of the offenders, 3,000 were prosecuted,

3,090 paid a fine, while a further 1,947 paid a fine and had points on their licence,

1,451 were sent on retraining courses,

986 offences were ‘cancelled’, meaning they were not pursued by police or prosecutors.

Most offences were committed in Norwich (2,457), followed by Great Yarmouth (1,502) and Lynn (1,016).

The road that saw the most offences was the A47 (1,650), followed by the A11 (671).

The oldest person recorded in the data was a 92-year-old woman in Downham driving without due care and attention. She was fined and had points put on her licence.

Earlier this year Norfolk Constabulary said motorists speeding through villages would be the focus of a new campaign aiming to make rural roads safer.

Getting tough on speeders and improving road safety has been made a key priority in the new policing plan of Norfolk police and crime commissioner (PCC) Giles Orpen-Smellie.

More than 95,000 people were also caught by speed cameras on Norfolk roads in 2021, though more than one in 10 offences ended up being cancelled.