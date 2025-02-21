A founder of a Lynn-based company manufacturing and selling men's grooming products has received his MBE.

Richard Finney, founder of Captain Fawcett Ltd, attended a ceremony at Windsor Castle last week where he was presented with the prestigious Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE) by Prince William.

Richard, of Terrington St Clement, received the honour in The King’s New Year Honours in recognition of his outstanding contribution to international trade and to charity.

Richie Finney is the founder of Captain Fawcett Ltd

After attending the ceremony last Wednesday, Richard said: “It was a particular delight to meet His Royal Highness the Prince of Wales, who happens to be cultivating his own truly top-notch beard.

“As a fellow Norfolk boy, I found him a most charming, and indeed, discerning fellow. Suffice to say, beard care tips may well have been shared.”

In his acceptance of this prestigious accolade, Richard was quick to emphasise that the recognition is a tribute to “extraordinary teamwork”.

Richie Finney has been given an MBE at a ceremony

He said: “In the guise of Captain Fawcett, I am but truly honoured to have been awarded Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire - huzzah.

“However, I am but the conductor of an orchestra of talent, proud to work with a simply remarkable collective of people who strive for excellence every day. This is their achievement as much as it is mine.

“Furthermore, I believe international trade has always been more than simply business. For centuries, traders have carried ideas as well as goods, forging friendships where there might have been conflict and creating incredible opportunities.

“Amicable trade is simply one of our oldest and, perchance, greatest forces for understanding. Every product shipped is a testament to the notion that prosperity grows when nations work together.”

Founded in 2010 at a kitchen table in Terrington St Clement, Captain Fawcett has grown to become a beacon of British quality and craftsmanship in Gentleman’s Grooming and Hair Care, exporting to 45 countries and earning a reputation for its award-winning products and distinctive character.

Beyond business, Richard has driven Captain Fawcett’s commitment to social responsibility, with initiatives like ‘BarbersRide’, co-founded with Xavier Berrell and Colin Petrie, becoming the flagship of the brand’s charity mission.

Richard and his team are currently preparing for Captain Fawcett’s ‘Great Expedition USA’, a six-week solo motorcycle road trip through the heart of America.