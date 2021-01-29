Men sought over Christmas Eve theft from King's Lynn petrol station

Police have today appealed for help to identify two men they want to question over the alleged theft of fuel from a Lynn petrol station on Christmas Eve.

Officers say a blue Ford vehicle pulled into the premises on Lynn Road, Gaywood shortly after midnight and had £60 of fuel put into it. The occupants then left without paying.

Norfolk Police has issued CCTV images of two men they want to speak to about the incident and two other similar cases.

Do you recognise this man? (44183673)

A blue Ford vehicle was involved in a similar incident at a BP garage in Plumstead Road, Norwich, at around 9.15pm on Wednesday, January 6, and one at the Co-op premises on Dereham Road, New Costessey at around 2am last Thursday, January 14.

The three incidents are believed to be linked.

Anyone with information about any of the incidents is asked to contact PC Mandy Shreeve, of Norfolk Police's Operation Solve unit, via the non-emergency 101 number.

Police want to hear from you if you recognise this man who is being sought over an alleged fuel theft from a Lynn garage (44183670)

Calls relating to the Gaywood incident should quote case number 36/90279/21.