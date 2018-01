Police have issued CCTV images of two men they want to speak to in connection with a theft in Setch at the weekend.

Officers say jewellery was stolen from a glass display cabinet at the Antiques Warehouse premises in Garage Lane, shortly before noon on Saturday.

Anyone who may recognise the men pictured is asked to contact PC Mandy Shreeve, of Lynn police, via the non-emergency 101 number.

Information can also be passed on via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.