Men stole socks from King's Lynn store

Stealing a £5 pack of socks ended up costing two Gaywood men £109 each.

Christopher Gray and Fred Gray took the socks from the town’s Primark store.

CCTV images captured Christopher, 44, picking them up and putting them in a bag which Fred, 42, was holding. Both men then walked out without paying.

Street Rangers were notified and stopped the pair.

“Both defendants were abusive but the socks were handed back,” prosecutor Michael Devaney told Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

Both men, of the same address in St Faith’s Drive, pleaded guilty to theft.

The court was told Christopher had 61 convictions for 131 offences, including 43 of theft, and Fred had 14 convictions for 28 offences, including six of theft.

In mitigation, they apologised and said they had stolen the stocks because Fred had no money.

Referring to it as a “very expensive pair of socks”, the bench fined each defendant £25 and ordered them to pay £50 costs, plus a £34 victim surcharge.