Four friends are taking on the "longest golf day" to raise money for a cancer charity.

Rob Turner, Brad Clarke, Joshua Hodgson and Connor Pullen decided to find a way to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support after a number of their family members have been affected by cancer in some way.

In the end, the group decided to challenge themselves by doing a 72 hole golf course in one day at Middleton Golf Club on Thursday, June 22.

Connor Pullen practicing for the day in June (63438776)

"We've all had at least two family members affected by cancer," said Rob.

The group have named themselves the "clueless club swingers" after not previously taking up the sport before hand

Rob said: "Three years ago we lost my wifes dad to cancer on Christmas Eve, we've been badly effected by this.

Joshua Hodgson is taking part in the charity event (63438830)

Rob Turner at the diving range practicing for the day long tournament (63438828)

"We're pushing to raise as much money as we can, we're not really keen golf players but I definitely am now. I've even sold my fishing gear to get golf clubs."

The clueless club swingers will start their golfing day at 5am and will be walking the entire way, Rob estimates they will finish the 72 holes at around 9-10pm.

"I work from home, so I'm not used to walking so much!" Rob continued.

Before the big game in June, they are making plenty of visits to the diving range to practice their putting skills.

Brad Clarke practicing for the day in June (63438826)

So far, the clueless club swingers have raised a total of £915 and are hoping to exceed their target of £1,250.

To donate, visit: https://longestdaygolf.macmillan.org.uk/Team/thecluelessclubswingers