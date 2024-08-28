As any woman of a certain age will tell you menopause matters – and aptly that is the title of an upcoming patients’ meeting open to all.

Southgates and The Woottons Surgeries are hosting the event on Wednesday, September 18, from 7pm at the Southgates Medical and Surgical Centre, in Lynn.

It will be led by Dr Saadat Ahsan and Dr Ginika Ilechukwu and will include a discussion of menopause including its symptoms and how to deal with them.

