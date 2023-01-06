As the 8:56 begins a new year, the organisation is calling on generous local businesses to help support men in times of need with financial support and donations.

Since it was set up in 2021, the foundation has partnered with local organisations to tackle mental health issues throughout West Norfolk by engaging with those seeking help, providing safe platforms and social events designed to improve mental health.

A charity ball is being planned which can provide marketing opportunities for local businesses as well as the opportunity to support local causes.

The 8:56 Foundation held their first year anniversary ball and aim to commit some £10,000 funding to Men’s Time projects in the second year of the foundation with a similar event in the planning

Plus leisure activities such as badminton, fishing and tennis, where men can take a break from the stresses of everyday life.

A Men’s Time event was hosted by Heros Fitness and, thanks to fundraising, these events are at no cost to those in need.

The foundation can raise much of its funding through corporate partnerships - estate agents Russen and Turner provided tickets for the Lynn Town v Boston United game resulting in a 2-1 win for the home team.

The foundation will attend the home game with West Winch FC on Saturday, January 7, providing an informal opportunity for supporters and teams to learn more about the charitable group.

Visit: www.856foundation.org.uk for further information.