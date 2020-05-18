A West Norfolk mental health charity says it is committed to delivering support and services to the local people of King's Lynn at the start of Mental Health Awareness week.

The One to One Project has accepted the challenge caused by the pandemic and has adapted its services to enable continued support for existing clients.

Manager Debbie Regan said: "Demand for our service has always been high, but we are receiving more and more enquiries daily from individuals struggling in current situation, as well as from the Wellbeing Service and Norfolk and Suffolk Mental Health Trust to see people.