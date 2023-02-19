The 8:56 Foundation, the West Norfolk-based men’s wellbeing organisation, attended a sell-out wedding fashion show held at Oxnead Hall, a multi-award-winning wedding, events and holiday venue with a 16th century building nestled in the north Norfolk countryside.

In an event hosted by Unique Norfolk Venues, awareness and funds of more than £3,000 were raised for the foundation at the event on Saturday, February 4, bringing together some of the county’s finest wedding suppliers.

The events organiser put on an evening to remember, showcasing countless stunning wedding dresses and suits to over 200 attendees.

The event started a number of conversations about mental health and wellbeing, with interest in the It’s Time To Talk campaign which is being endorsed by sports clubs at all levels throughout West Norfolk.

The evening raised funds which will be put towards future events and supporting activities

Megan Thaxton, 8:56 Foundation committee member, said: "We saw a number of people use the event as an unexpected opportunity to reach out for support or help.

"We would like to say a huge thank you to Unique Norfolk Venues Ltd for choosing to raise money for our cause and sharing our message.”

