Tickets are now on sale for a charity ball to be held in Lynn this autumn.

The 8:56 Foundation will have been established for a year and are planning their first annual ball to raise funds for the mental health charity.

Its aim is to support men, through sport and socialising, and encourage them to talk about mental health matters following the death of Lee Calton in whose memory the foundation is set up.

Linnets fans during a minute's applause in memory of Lee Calton at yesterday's Easter Monday clash against Grimsby Town at The Walks. The 8:56 Foundation has been set up in memory of Lee Calton and will mark a year with an annual ball in September.

Matthew Oakes said: "The charity ball is to celebrate our first birthday we will holding it at the Dukes Head Hotel on Friday,September 9. Tickets are £75 and are on sale.

"The evening is going to be such a special event thanks to the huge response from local businesses with sponsorship, raffle prizes and their support.

"The ball would not be possible without them. Hands up who is hoping to get a ticket. We are predicting a sell out pretty quickly."