The Lynn News Charity of the Year found a way of saying a big thank you to everyone who has helped raise money and supported its cause.

The team behind the 8.56 Foundation – set up in memory of Lynn man Lee Calton – invited them to a social afternoon and get-together with a hog roast and music.

As well as thanking supporters, the event poignantly marked the birthday of businessman and sports enthusiast Lee who took his own life in 2021.

Social afternoon organised by the 8.56 Foundation as big thank-you. MLNF-22MF08054

The Foundation was set up in tribute to Lee and to raise awareness of men's mental health.

Foundation chairman, Matt Oakes, said: “Lee would have been 39 at the weekend so it seemed fitting to hold this event on his birthday and to show how grateful we are to everyone who has supported us. They have been awesome."

Matt, Lee's brother-in-law, said that since the Foundation was formed it has raised in the region of £40,000.

Around 80 people attended the event, which was held at the Globe Bowls Club in The Walks, at Lynn.

In the morning about a dozen people took part in a bowls session led by club members and in the afternoon there was the hog roast and music hosted by DJ Zola from Sounds of the Soulful House.

The 8:56 Foundation aims to raise awareness, increase the profile of support and reduce the stigma associated with mental health.

By using sport as an aid it wants to encourage men to talk and reduce the risk of loneliness and isolation.

The name was chosen because it was the 8.56 train from Lynn that Lee and his friends would catch to sporting events.