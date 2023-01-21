The 8:56 Foundation, West Norfolk-based men’s wellbeing organisation, will be represented at a mental health awareness event in Norwich.

Members of the foundation will be at Carrow Road, on Monday, January 23, for the Mental Health Awareness evening hosted by Norwich City Fans Social Club.

The event will provide an invaluable experience for anyone wanting to learn what to do if they or someone close to them experiences mental health issues, and all in an open, safe, and friendly atmosphere.

Members of Grimston Cricket Club hold the #ItsTimeToTalk banner presented by Richard Watson from the 8:56 Foundation

Guest speakers include sports commentator Simon Thomas and former player Darren Eadie alongside Alan Neilson and Declan Rudd from Norwich City Academy.

The foundation will be among nearly 20 mental health groups attending including other regional and national charities. It begins at 7.15 pm and is free to attend.

Grimston Cricket Club has become a supporter, hosting a permanent banner at its ground with the slogan #ItsTimeToTalk. It was presented to the team by foundation representative Richard Watson.

The 8:56 Foundation were nominated as Lynn News' charity of the year

It is the latest in a series of grassroots and amateur clubs helping to share mental health and wellbeing messages.