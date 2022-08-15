Two mental health nurses from Lynn have successfully climbed Britain's highest mountain to raise money for a Norfolk-based domestic abuse charity.

Lucy Baker, 24, and Laura Salter, 41, work for the Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust in the crisis resolution team and decided they wanted to raise money for the Sue Lambert Trust.

The charity provides support to those who have experienced sexual violence or sexual abuse, and Lucy and Laura have now raised more than £1,000 for the cause.

Lucy said: "In total it took us seven and a half hours to complete, four hours to get to the top. We both feel very proud of ourselves for achieving it."

Previous to climbing Ben Nevis, the nurses both enjoyed walking and used it as a way to unwind from work.

Laura added: "The nature of our job can be very hard going, and during the pandemic it was particularly relentless; walking in the countryside was our way to unwind.

"Climbing Snowdon last year gave us such a sense of achievement, so we decided to do Ben Nevis next and raise money for Sue Lambert Trust.

"Through our work, we’ve both witnessed what Sue Lambert Trust does for people, helping survivors of sexual abuse to manage and move on from their personal trauma.

"People can self-refer themselves and decide when they feel ready to speak out and start therapy which is incredibly empowering and important.

"Sue Lambert Trust’s counsellors help people to heal and make positive steps after going through unthinkable experiences. And as one of the only specialist sexual abuse support services in Norfolk for both men and women, we see in our daily work how they offer a lifeline for so many."

Clive Evans, chief executive of the charity, said: “Every week, our team of professionally qualified volunteer counsellors see over 300 people in Norfolk for one-to-one sessions, and hundreds more victims of sexual abuse access support through group sessions.

"Every day, we are contacted by new people, reaching out for our free therapy, but, as a charity, our resources only stretch so far.

"We want to be there for everyone who needs us as soon as we can and so we’re incredibly thankful to Lucy and Laura for raising an astounding amount for us."