Carers are being invited to an evening event where they can get support for their own mental health.

It comes as Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust have teamed up with Lynn’s Mind Rest Hub on Norfolk Street to launch the series of events.

The first will be on November 23, also Carers Rights Day, from 6-8pm. The events will run once every six weeks and will be held at Mind Rest Hub on Lynn’s Norfolk Street.

The Norfolk and Waveney MIND Rest Hub is hosting the event

It is open to anyone who lives with or helps someone with poor mental health, regardless of whether they are currently receiving support from NSFT’s services.

Nikki Young, Team Manager for NSFT’s crisis team in Lynn, said: “We want people to know about this.

“Some people don’t realise that they are carers. It can be lonely for them.”