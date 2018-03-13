MEP takes West Norfolk opposition to animal testing to UN headquarters

One of West Norfolk’s MEPs has taken shoppers’ calls for a ban on animal testing for cosmetic products to the corridors of the United Nations in New York.

Alex Mayer has met senior UN official Elliott Harris as part of an ongoing campaign against the practice.

She wants the body to adopt an international convention that would end animal testing for cosmetics products and ingredients globally by 2020.

Many shoppers in Lynn backed the idea by signing a petition during a campaign event in the town last summer.

Miss Mayer said: “King’s Lynn shoppers know that the shampoo, lipstick or eye-shadow they buy here in the UK, has not been tested on animals, but that’s not the case in the rest of the world.

“The EU ban has proved that there is absolutely no need for animal testing for cosmetics: better scientific methods are being used and cosmetics companies continue to thrive.

“I want to make sure that the voices of people in King’s Lynn are heard at the highest levels. Britain is a nation of animal lovers and I’m proud voices from King’s Lynn are now helping to spread the cruelty-free message worldwide.”