Message to ‘keep control of dogs’ after deer attack in Holme

Members of the public are being urged to keep their dogs under control when visiting wildlife reserves after a deer was attacked in Holme.

Officers were called to the Norfolk Wildlife Trust (NWT) Holme Dunes on Saturday, March 3 to reports of the attack at about 12.30pm.

A police spokesman said the owners of the dog were located, and officers were satisfied that no offences had been committed under the Dangerous Dog Act.

“They were issued with a Dog Incident Notice, which was served to them by Lincs Police as they live out of the county,” he said.

The notice will have a number of conditions that they will need to adhere to, which, if breached, could mean they are reported to court.

A NWT spokesman said this attack reinforces the importance of visitors having full control of their dogs at all times.

He said: “Large numbers of responsible dog owners use the English Coast Path and beach at NWT Holme Dunes National Nature Reserve but unfortunately a persistent minority of irresponsible owners cause ongoing disturbance and damage to the sensitive wildlife of the sites by allowing out of control dogs off lead.

“With the bird nesting season approaching, the reserve is at its most sensitive, but with livestock and other wildlife present year round, the recent incident in which a dog attacked a deer demonstrates it is critical for visitors to have their dogs under full and close control at all times.

“Whilst it is recognised that NWT nature reserves are important for recreation and education, as well as wildlife, the trust has adopted a policy of not allowing dogs to be taken onto some reserves to prevent disturbance except for public footpaths.

“Registered assistance dogs are allowed on our reserves provided they are kept under close control.”