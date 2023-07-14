A weather warning for strong winds, heavy rain or showers has been put in place for across the region tomorrow.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for an unseasonably windy day in the region, affecting Norfolk.

Gusts are expected to reach 40mph to 50 to 55mph in exposed places.

Met Office yellow weather warning

Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges are likely, and damage to trees or temporary structures such as marquees, tents and inflatables could occur.

Met Office chief meteorologist Paul Gundersen said: “This is an unusual time of year for such strong winds and, with many people on holiday or planning outdoor activities, they are likely to cause some disruption.

“In addition, heavy rain could lead to standing water and spray on roads and consequently difficult driving conditions. Winds are expected to ease through the evening.

“Temperatures are expected to stay near average or rather cool over the coming days especially in the rain and wind.”

Sunday is expected to be less windy, but rain and showers will continue for the north of the UK with a risk of thunder.