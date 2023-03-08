A yellow warning has been issued for parts of West Norfolk as temperatures remain low, with snow and ice forecast.

The Met Office issued the alert this morning, which will remain in place until 7am tomorrow.

People in towns including Lynn, Downham and Swaffham should prepare for icy conditions, they said.

Snowy and icy conditons are forecast in the coming days. Picture: iStock

A spokesperson for the service said there may be travel delays due to hazardous conditions or the cancellation of bus and train services.

In addition, some rural communities may be cut off, and power cuts may occur.

Pedestrians should also beware that foot or cycle paths may be icy, which could lead to accidents.