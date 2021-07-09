Home   News   Article

Met Office issues yellow weather warning for Norfolk as it warns of flooding

By Dan Barker
Published: 15:51, 09 July 2021
 | Updated: 15:52, 09 July 2021

Forecasters have warned there could be a chance of flooding across Norfolk after they issued a yellow weather warning.

The Met Office have said heavy showers could cause travel disruption and flooding across much of the county until 8pm tonight.

The alert has warned people that bus and train services could be affected, and spray and flooding on roads is likely to make journey times longer.

A weather warning has been issued for most of Suffolk until 8pm today.
While King's Lynn and the west of Norfolk may miss the worst of the weather, rain is still forecast for this afternoon.

On the plus side, Saturday is looking dry in King's Lynn and along the North Norfolk coast and Sunday afternoon only has a 40% chance of seeing a shower.

