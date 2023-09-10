Met Office warn of ‘severe thunderstorms’ threat

‘Severe thunderstorms’ could affect the area later today, the Met Office has warned.

The warm weekend could be punctuated by heavy rainfall later today, following a yellow warning.

“A line of severe thunderstorms will push quickly northeast across the East Midlands and northern East Anglia,” the Met Office reported.

It added: “There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be damaged by lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

“There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.”

The storms are expected to occur up to around 6pm.