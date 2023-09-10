Home   News   Article

Met Office warn of ‘severe thunderstorms’ threat

By Duncan Browne
Published: 15:25, 10 September 2023

‘Severe thunderstorms’ could affect the area later today, the Met Office has warned.

The warm weekend could be punctuated by heavy rainfall later today, following a yellow warning.

“A line of severe thunderstorms will push quickly northeast across the East Midlands and northern East Anglia,” the Met Office reported.

It added: “There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be damaged by lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

“There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.”

The storms are expected to occur up to around 6pm.

