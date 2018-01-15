Met Office warns winds could hit 80mph in East Anglia

Gusts of up to 80mph could hit East Anglia as the Met Office warns of strong winds sweeping the country on Wednesday night.

It issued a yellow ‘be aware’ warning today for the period from 9pm on Wednesday night until 1pm on Thursday.

The warning says: “During Wednesday night and into Thursday there is the potential for gusts of 60-70mph quite widely and a small chance of winds reaching 80mph in places.

“The location of the most damaging winds is currently uncertain, although parts of northern and eastern England along with southern Scotland currently look more at risk.

“Along with the strong winds a spell of heavy rain can also be expected.”

The Met Office warns that the gales will hit transport and power services, with the likelihood that bridges will be closed.

